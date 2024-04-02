Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

