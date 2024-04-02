Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $401.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

