Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $144,189,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $196.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

View Our Latest Report on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.