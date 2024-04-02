Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $417.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.38 and a 200-day moving average of $330.57. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $419.64.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

