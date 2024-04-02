Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Textron Stock Performance
Shares of TXT opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $96.80.
Textron Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.
About Textron
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
