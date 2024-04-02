Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 148.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 59.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,164,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216,494 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,070,000 after purchasing an additional 452,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.