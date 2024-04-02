Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,911,000 after purchasing an additional 440,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

