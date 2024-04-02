Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,032 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

