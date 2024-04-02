Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 74,070 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,070 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

