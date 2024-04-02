Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $714,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

