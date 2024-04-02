Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

