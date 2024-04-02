Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

AMZN opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

