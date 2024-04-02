Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PKG opened at $188.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

