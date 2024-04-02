Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.