Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in MINISO Group by 409.9% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in MINISO Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

