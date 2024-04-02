Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

