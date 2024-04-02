Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

