Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REAL. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

