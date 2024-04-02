Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 222,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

