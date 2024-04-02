Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 762,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,748,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $573.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

