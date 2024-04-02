Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 463,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after buying an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,510,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,487,000 after buying an additional 941,260 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

