Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $132.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

