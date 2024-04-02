Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $210,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $92,462,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,648,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

