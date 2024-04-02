Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 2,502.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

