Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.