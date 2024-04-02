Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,140 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

