Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 2,543 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

