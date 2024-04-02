Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 128 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $354.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.52. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

