Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 340 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

