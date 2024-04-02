Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.