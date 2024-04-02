PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

