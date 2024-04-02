PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 780838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 and sold 180,000 shares valued at $10,074,600. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $412,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

