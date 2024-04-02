Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Buys 210 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.70 ($2,733.74).
Pearson Price Performance
Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 985.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 953.29. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.14). The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,966.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 15.70 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,339.62%.
About Pearson
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
