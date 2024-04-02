PFG Advisors Acquires 632 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NYSE NVT opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

