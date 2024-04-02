PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

