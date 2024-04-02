PFG Advisors Boosts Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Atkore were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atkore by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,044 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $705,354.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

