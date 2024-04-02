PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

