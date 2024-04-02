PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in LCI Industries by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

