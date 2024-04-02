PFG Advisors Has $465,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

