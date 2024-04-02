PFG Advisors Has $875,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 48,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares during the period.

MGV stock opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

