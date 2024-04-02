PFG Advisors Has $925,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,277,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

