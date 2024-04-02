PFG Advisors Invests $809,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

RSPN stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

