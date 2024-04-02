PFG Advisors Purchases 1,175 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Advisors raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.