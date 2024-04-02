PFG Advisors Purchases 4,793 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.