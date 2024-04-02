PFG Advisors Sells 135 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $4,853,000. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

NYSE:PSA opened at $286.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

