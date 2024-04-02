PFG Advisors Sells 292 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $163.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $163.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

