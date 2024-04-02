PFG Advisors Sells 348 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average is $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

