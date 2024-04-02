PFG Advisors Sells 534 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.