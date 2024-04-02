PFG Advisors Sells 685 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

