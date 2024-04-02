PFG Advisors Takes $662,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUGW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AUGW stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $27.74.

